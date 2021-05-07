Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,232,196,000 after acquiring an additional 360,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,548,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,562,000 after acquiring an additional 31,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $623,757,000 after acquiring an additional 269,127 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,280,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $454,612,000 after acquiring an additional 27,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.11.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $387.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $375.68 and its 200 day moving average is $357.38. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

