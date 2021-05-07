Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.21 Million Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,200,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,109,000 after purchasing an additional 977,592 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $44,054,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of State Street by 7,138.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 584,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,519,000 after purchasing an additional 576,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,186,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,344,000 after purchasing an additional 533,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

STT opened at $87.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $51.21 and a 1-year high of $87.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.17.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $28.125 dividend. This represents a $112.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 128.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,976.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.43.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

