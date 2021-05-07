Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 149.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,723 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

Shares of QCOM opened at $136.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

