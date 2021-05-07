Cozad Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BDX opened at $240.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.21, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDX. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

