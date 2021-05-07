Credit Suisse Group Increases Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Price Target to $23.00

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Constellium in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

NYSE:CSTM traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $17.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,288. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.79 and a beta of 2.58. Constellium has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $17.44.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTM. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

