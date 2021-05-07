Credit Suisse Group Increases PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Price Target to $169.00

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $159.00 to $169.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRAH. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.57.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAH traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.44. 1,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. PRA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $86.86 and a 52 week high of $170.45. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.52.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total transaction of $341,544.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $72,677,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $17,534,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 195.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 168,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,772,000 after acquiring an additional 111,213 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 104.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 208,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,955,000 after acquiring an additional 106,225 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth about $13,800,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

