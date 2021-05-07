Credit Suisse Group Raises Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $68.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.13.

MDLZ traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.65. 310,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,065,667. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.15 and a 200 day moving average of $57.21. The stock has a market cap of $87.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $61.88.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

