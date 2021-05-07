Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $800.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tesla to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $421.93.

Shares of TSLA opened at $663.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $686.43 and a 200-day moving average of $662.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,332.41, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla has a 52 week low of $152.66 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,821,800.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total transaction of $1,075,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,425,157.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,153 shares of company stock worth $109,617,129. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $514,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

