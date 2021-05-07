Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Raised to C$1.75 at Raymond James

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Raymond James to C$1.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.51% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.70 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.40 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crew Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.41.

Shares of CR stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.14. 640,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,481. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.27 and a 12-month high of C$1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$172.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$42.60 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crew Energy will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jamie Bowman sold 76,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total transaction of C$77,506.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 683,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$689,968.37. Also, Senior Officer Mark Thomas Miller sold 61,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total value of C$65,972.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$288,869.76. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,467 shares of company stock valued at $232,406.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

