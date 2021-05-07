Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

May 7th, 2021

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $14.19, but opened at $14.87. Cross Country Healthcare shares last traded at $15.53, with a volume of 8,606 shares traded.

The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCRN shares. Benchmark lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth $1,311,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 626.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 175,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $1,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

