Csenge Advisory Group Acquires Shares of 1,122 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total transaction of $566,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,740 shares in the company, valued at $5,974,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 6,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,088,811.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 434,824 shares of company stock valued at $85,165,076 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

HCA opened at $209.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.17 and a 200 day moving average of $169.67. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $209.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.29%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.