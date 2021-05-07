Csenge Advisory Group Buys Shares of 10,000 SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Separately, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOS in the first quarter valued at $234,000.

Get SOS alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SOS opened at $3.96 on Friday. SOS Limited has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $15.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.86.

SOS Limited, a technology company, provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for emergency rescue services to corporate and individual members. It operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, car rescue, financial rescue, and mutual assistance rescue cards; cooperative cloud products, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud products, such as News Today and E-Commerce Today.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS).

Receive News & Ratings for SOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.