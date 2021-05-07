Csenge Advisory Group Buys Shares of 10,000 SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Separately, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOS in the first quarter valued at $234,000.

Shares of NYSE:SOS opened at $3.96 on Friday. SOS Limited has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $15.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.86.

SOS Company Profile

SOS Limited, a technology company, provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for emergency rescue services to corporate and individual members. It operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, car rescue, financial rescue, and mutual assistance rescue cards; cooperative cloud products, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud products, such as News Today and E-Commerce Today.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS).

Receive News & Ratings for SOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit