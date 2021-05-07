Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,767 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in UBS Group by 112.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $15.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $16.31. The firm has a market cap of $57.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.