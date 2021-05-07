Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Novartis were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,532,000 after purchasing an additional 319,803 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,669,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,950,000 after purchasing an additional 29,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Novartis by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,253,000 after purchasing an additional 263,445 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Novartis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,056,000 after purchasing an additional 64,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,674,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,093,000 after purchasing an additional 132,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis stock opened at $87.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.84 and a 200 day moving average of $88.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.