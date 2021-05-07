Csenge Advisory Group Has $276,000 Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

VOX opened at $136.41 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $84.36 and a 1 year high of $140.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.54.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

