CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.01 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CTO Realty Growth in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.01 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.10. B. Riley also issued estimates for CTO Realty Growth’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of CTO stock opened at $51.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.31 million, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.51. CTO Realty Growth has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $56.90.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.34. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 181.83% and a return on equity of 37.94%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTO. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.