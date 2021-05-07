CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) CEO Sells $286,802.53 in Stock

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $286,802.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,083 shares in the company, valued at $20,002,156.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
CUBE opened at $42.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $42.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27.
CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.
CubeSmart Company Profile
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
