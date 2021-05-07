CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) CEO Sells $286,802.53 in Stock

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $286,802.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,083 shares in the company, valued at $20,002,156.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CUBE opened at $42.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $42.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.47%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

