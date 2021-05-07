Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $480,000.00

Analysts predict that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will post $480,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $430,000.00 to $530,000.00. Cue Biopharma posted sales of $900,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year sales of $5.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $810,000.00 to $12.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.79 million, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $13.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 1,142.70%. The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 million.

CUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cue Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

In related news, insider Kenneth Pienta sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $196,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUE. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in Cue Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $1,751,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Cue Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $701,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 11,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 17,747 shares during the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CUE traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.06. Cue Biopharma has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $31.69.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

