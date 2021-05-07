Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $480,000.00

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

Analysts predict that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will post $480,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $430,000.00 to $530,000.00. Cue Biopharma posted sales of $900,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year sales of $5.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $810,000.00 to $12.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.79 million, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $13.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 1,142.70%. The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 million.

CUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cue Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

In related news, insider Kenneth Pienta sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $196,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUE. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in Cue Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $1,751,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Cue Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $701,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 11,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 17,747 shares during the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CUE traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.06. Cue Biopharma has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $31.69.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit