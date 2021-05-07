Cummins (NYSE:CMI) PT Raised to $270.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CMI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $245.75.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $266.33. The stock had a trading volume of 40,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,677. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.13. Cummins has a 1-year low of $143.32 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $86,113.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 9,761.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 214,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,667,000 after acquiring an additional 212,124 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,328,000 after acquiring an additional 70,193 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Cummins by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 444.2% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,136,000 after buying an additional 50,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,754,000 after buying an additional 163,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

