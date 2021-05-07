Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.81 EPS

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 6.76%.

NASDAQ CMLS traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.84. 772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,070. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $221.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.27.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMLS. Zacks Investment Research raised Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley raised Cumulus Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.