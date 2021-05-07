CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Stock Holdings Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 296.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,214 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CURO Group were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CURO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CURO Group by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the 4th quarter worth $502,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,234,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,686,000 after acquiring an additional 20,886 shares in the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 13,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $209,854.81. Also, Director Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 2,015,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $31,550,274.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,085,652 shares of company stock worth $32,599,769. Corporate insiders own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CURO opened at $15.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.84. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $20.81. The company has a market capitalization of $628.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.37. CURO Group had a return on equity of 115.45% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

