Customers Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Customers Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the quarter.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $35.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.55.

In other Customers Bancorp news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $201,375.00. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $818,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,868 shares of company stock worth $1,976,455 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1,231.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

