CVS Health Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CVS Health in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the pharmacy operator will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.94. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.13.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $83.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $83.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 588,797 shares of company stock worth $44,310,483. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

