Cwm LLC Cuts Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 79,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 13,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.22 and a twelve month high of $76.48.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.80%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.