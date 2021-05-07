Cwm LLC Grows Stock Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,225 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PINC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,882,000 after buying an additional 1,799,968 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Premier by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,540,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,359,000 after acquiring an additional 356,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Premier by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,296,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,707,000 after acquiring an additional 233,572 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Premier by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,878,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,935,000 after purchasing an additional 123,445 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Premier by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,547,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,305,000 after purchasing an additional 144,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PINC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Benchmark raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Premier from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Premier from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $35.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.64 and a 52 week high of $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average of $34.80.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.08 million. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

