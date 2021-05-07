Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 55.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

In other Crown Castle International news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,780 shares of company stock worth $925,528 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $180.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $189.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.14.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

