Cwm LLC Sells 599 Shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIZ opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.20 and its 200 day moving average is $31.93. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.126 dividend. This is an increase from VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th.

