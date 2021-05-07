Cwm LLC Sells 99,899 Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 60.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,899 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 168,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 25,367 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 17,225 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA OUNZ opened at $17.69 on Friday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $16.31 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUNZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.