Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Cybin in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cybin from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLXPF opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. Cybin has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $2.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34.

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

