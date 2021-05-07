Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CYCLACEL is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel, mechanism-targeted drugs to treat human cancers and other serious disorders. Three orally-available Cyclacel drugs are in clinical development. Sapacitabine, a cell cycle modulating nucleoside analog, is in Phase 2 studies for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia in the elderly, myelodysplastic syndromes and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Seliciclib (CYC202 or R-roscovitine), a CDK inhibitor, is in Phase 2 for the treatment of lung cancer and nasopharyngeal cancer. “

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.10.

CYCC stock opened at $6.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.40. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $11.42.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.83). On average, equities analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,057,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $3,710,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

Comments


