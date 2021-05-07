Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 34.37%.

NASDAQ CTSO traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $8.49. 249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,300. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01. Cytosorbents has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.58.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

