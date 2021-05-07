Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 34.37%.
NASDAQ CTSO traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $8.49. 249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,300. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01. Cytosorbents has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.58.
Cytosorbents Company Profile
