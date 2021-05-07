DA Davidson Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) – DA Davidson upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.65.

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCY opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $193.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.93.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 524,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 18,434 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 653,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after buying an additional 13,191 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.56% of the company’s stock.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.