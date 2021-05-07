DA Davidson Comments on Chemung Financial Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Chemung Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $5.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $43.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.64 and its 200 day moving average is $37.40. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 387,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,167,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 19,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. 35.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $30,377.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

