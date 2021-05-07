DA Davidson Comments on Provident Financial Services, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Provident Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ FY2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PFS. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Provident Financial Services has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $25.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,175,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $200,709,000 after acquiring an additional 293,960 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,028,000 after acquiring an additional 877,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,092,271 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,618,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,187,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,043 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after buying an additional 18,343 shares during the period. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

