DA Davidson Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Mid Penn Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.39. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Mid Penn Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MPB. Piper Sandler raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens began coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPB opened at $27.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.65. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.99.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 18.55%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Mid Penn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 300.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

