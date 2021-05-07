DA Davidson Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DCT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duck Creek Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.95. The stock had a trading volume of 488 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,503. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -356.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.89.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.23 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 91,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $4,943,725.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 514,230 shares in the company, valued at $27,907,262.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 476,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,139,719.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 587,433 shares of company stock valued at $29,858,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,237,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,455 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,649,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,438,000 after purchasing an additional 710,570 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

