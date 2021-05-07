DA Davidson Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Limelight Networks’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen downgraded Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $3.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,524,957. The company has a market capitalization of $380.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. Limelight Networks has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.95.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. Equities analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 133.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

