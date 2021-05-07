Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) will report $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Dana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.63. Dana posted earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 184.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dana.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Dana’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upgraded Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Dana in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,209,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at $689,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 54.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 71,292 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 5.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Dana by 37.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Dana by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DAN opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. Dana has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -521.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Dana’s payout ratio is 13.07%.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dana (DAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.