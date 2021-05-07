Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

DNKEY traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.80. Danske Bank A/S has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $10.02.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 7.08%.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

