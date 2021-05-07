Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

DRI stock opened at $141.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.66, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.21 and a 1 year high of $149.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.49.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,330,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,871,000 after purchasing an additional 232,619 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,637,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,161,000 after purchasing an additional 558,916 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,877,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 994,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,425,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.45.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.