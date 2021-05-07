Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $81.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.44% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Darling Ingredients Inc. is a provider of rendering, cooking oil and bakery waste recycling and recovery solutions. It collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into broadly used and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings and hides. The Company also provides grease trap services to food service establishments, environmental services to food processors and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. Darling Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Darling International Inc., is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

DAR has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

NYSE DAR opened at $70.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.33.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 281.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after buying an additional 58,467 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,251,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,076,000 after acquiring an additional 703,064 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 362,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,646,000 after acquiring an additional 150,880 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

