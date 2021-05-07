Darwinia Commitment Token Trading Down 0.3% This Week (KTON)

Darwinia Commitment Token (CURRENCY:KTON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. Darwinia Commitment Token has a total market capitalization of $5.83 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Darwinia Commitment Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $138.10 or 0.00240948 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00083823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00021520 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00064830 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.96 or 0.00792031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.42 or 0.00101922 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,060.06 or 0.08828431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Darwinia Commitment Token Coin Profile

Darwinia Commitment Token is a coin. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2018. Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 71,213 coins and its circulating supply is 42,181 coins. The official website for Darwinia Commitment Token is darwinia.network . The Reddit community for Darwinia Commitment Token is https://reddit.com/r/DarwiniaFans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Darwinia Commitment Token’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “As an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. To encourage users to make long term commitments and pledge, users can choose to lock RING for 3 – 36 months in the process of Staking, and the system will offer a KTON token as a reward for users participating in Staking. “

