Databroker (DTX) Price Hits $0.0591 on Exchanges

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. One Databroker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0591 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Databroker has a total market cap of $4.56 million and $3,308.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Databroker has traded down 39.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00083520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00021511 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00063163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.50 or 0.00793071 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.36 or 0.00101876 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,029.02 or 0.08932579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker (DTX) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,215,213 coins. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

