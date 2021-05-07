Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Lowered to $105.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Datadog from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datadog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Datadog stock opened at $71.36 on Monday. Datadog has a 52-week low of $47.26 and a 52-week high of $119.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2,377.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 81,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $6,590,832.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,561 shares in the company, valued at $26,705,438.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,496,383.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,425,065 shares of company stock valued at $124,746,715 in the last ninety days. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

