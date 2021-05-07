Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $111.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DDOG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

DDOG stock opened at $71.36 on Friday. Datadog has a one year low of $47.26 and a one year high of $119.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2,377.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 118,752 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $9,654,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 177,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,402,864.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 241,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $20,087,560.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,971 shares in the company, valued at $33,705,736.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,425,065 shares of company stock valued at $124,746,715 in the last ninety days. 26.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $849,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its position in Datadog by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in Datadog by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

