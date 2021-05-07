DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in ArcBest by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest stock opened at $86.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.17. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $86.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcBest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.46.

In other ArcBest news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $85,815.72. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.