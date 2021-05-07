DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,206,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 50,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,184,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC opened at $370.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $334.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.26. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $375.93. The company has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

In related news, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,797.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,302. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,195 shares of company stock valued at $6,774,381. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.08.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

