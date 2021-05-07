DAVENPORT & Co LLC Invests $1.21 Million in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 90,420 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $13.43 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

LUMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.87.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

