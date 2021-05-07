DAVENPORT & Co LLC Invests $874,000 in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 88,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000.

EQD stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.95. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $11.06.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

