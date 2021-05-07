Davide Campari-Milano’s (DVDCF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC raised Davide Campari-Milano from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Davide Campari-Milano currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DVDCF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.48. 998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 0.86. Davide Campari-Milano has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $12.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average of $11.34.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.